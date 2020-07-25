VANCOUVER -- While COVID-19 has severely limited non-essential travel, B.C.'s Phase 3 permits trips around the province with small day excursions being a good option for locals looking to get out of the city.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, has regularly reminded travellers to check with communities they're hoping to visit to make sure they're accepting visitors. Physical distance should still be practiced on all trips and anyone feeling sick should stay home.

For those looking for ideas, Allison Wallace, from Flight Centre, shared some of her top picks with CTV Morning Live Monday.

Here are some options for day trips out of Vancouver:

Sunshine Coast

Just a short ferry ride away, Wallace says the Sunshine Coast is very accessible and has unique cultural offerings.

"They have more artists and crafters per capita than anywhere else in Canada so lots of galleries, lots of things to check out," Wallace said.

But the water, beaches and provincial parks are also a draw.

"Terrific kayaking, amazing scuba diving, it's just a really wonderful spot to get to, and easy to do in a day," Wallace said.

To get to the Sunshine Coast, day trippers can take a ferry from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale. Anyone taking a car should make a reservation, however, or be prepared to wait as sailings can be busy. All passengers, whether in their car or walking on, must carry a non-medical mask with them.

Manning Park

Wallace, who is from Alberta, says her first introduction to B.C. was at Manning Park and that "the hiking was incredible."

"It's hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding," Wallace said.

While 2 ½ hours is a bit of a longer drive, Wallace says the park can make for an action-packed day, topped with a visit to the Manning Park Lodge for a bite to eat.

Check out the park's website for information about possible camping and boat rental options.

Fort Langley

For those wanting to stay in the Lower Mainland, Wallace says Fort Langley can be a great historical option, adding that the historical site has live actors doing demonstrations.

"Then, of course, if you're a wine fan, to go up to the Okanagan is 4 ½ to five hours each way, so not really doable in a day," she said.

"But they've got terrific wineries … and then they've got these guided farm tours. So whether you're on your own or if you have little kids, you can go and purchase and taste what the farm grows."

Some farms might also let you see the animals, which can be especially fun for kids, Wallace said.

Deep Cove

Nestled in North Vancouver, Deep Cove is an even shorter drive for those heading out for a day trip from downtown Vancouver.

"When I have friends (over) whether they're local or from out of town, I do what I call 'a Deep Cove day,'" Wallace, who lives in the neighbourhood, said.

"We go kayaking up Indian Arm for a couple of hours, we stop in and have brunch in the village, we pick up some donuts … and then we'll go and do a hike up at Dog Mountain at the top of Mount Seymour."

Wallace says she tops off her day by visiting one of the local breweries.

"It's just a fantastic day that shows off the beauty of this province," she said.

More ideas for local day trips can be found on Destination BC's website.