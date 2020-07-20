VANCOUVER -- You know where you're going, you've packed up and you're ready to head out. But you still need to do a safety check to make sure your car will be safe on the road.

It's crucial to be prepared before setting out, and that starts with your travel plan. Make sure you know where you're going, how to get there, and if the places you plan to stop along the way are actually open this season. Because of the pandemic, some motels and roadside attractions may not be opening their doors or accepting walk-ins. Do as many bookings as you can in advance to avoid disappointment or a meltdown from your kids when you arrive.

It's also important to have your car checked before you hit the road. You can book an appointment at an auto shop to have all the vitals checked, including oil, transmission, tire pressure and treads.

Next, pack an emergency kit for the car, including bottled water, non-perishable food, first aid supplies, a lighter, a cellphone charger, extra washer fluid and a booster kit. Check your spare tire and make sure you pack the jumper cables, just in case.

And keep others abreast of your plan, the route you plan to take and when you're expected to arrive.