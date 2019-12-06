VANCOUVER -- Transit users eager to get their hands on a keychain-sized version of the Compass Card were in line early Friday morning.

The cards went on sale at 6:45 a.m. at Waterfront Station and 7:30 a.m. at Stadium-Chinatown Station, but some people started lining up early.

People were in line shortly after 6 a.m. at Waterfront Station and at about 7:30 a.m., TransLink said the long lineup reached past the elevator.

At that time they didn't have updated reports of lines at Stadium-Chinatown Station, but shortly after 8 a.m., some posts on social media suggested there was a long line there too.

Went for a short run at 7am with intent of ending at Stadium to buy one of the new Compass Mini cards, but the line was waaaay too long at 7:40am. And then it started pouring, so I just went home like the fairweather transit enthusiasm I am. — Erin McInnis (@erin_braincandy) December 6, 2019

TransLink said it's initially only releasing 5,000 of the blue adult minis and 2,500 of the orange concession minis.

The transit authority's waterproof Compass Wristbands sold out in a matter of hours after they were released last December, and TransLink didn't sell any more for months.

In that case the hype led to early purchasers scalping the bracelets on Craigslist for as much as $60 – 10 times the $6 deposit that was required to buy one.

An hour after they went on sale, the same thing was happening with the Compass Minis.

A post on Craigslist had one of the keychain cards on sale for $50, promising delivery to anywhere in the Lower Mainland.

"Please, no hate," the post put up shortly before 8 a.m. said. "I stood in line for hours at 6 a.m. to get this, you didn't, if you're mad about it, it's not my problem."

People picking up the Compass Mini will also have to put down a $6 refundable deposit.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel