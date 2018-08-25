While torrential rain is still wreaking havoc in Hawaii, some local vacationers aren't letting it ruin their plans.

Hurricane Lane has been downgraded to a tropical storm, and has dumped as much as 1.2 metres of water on the Big Island in the last two days.

Runoff has caused rivers to leap their banks, roads have been washed out and entire towns have been flooded. In Maui, the storm's high winds fanned flames from wildfires caused by sparking power lines.

But on Saturday, officials dropped all weather warnings as the storm changed its path, moving west from Hawaii.

It's good news for a group of tourists who will board a flight bound for the Pacific archipelago in the afternoon.

An Air Canada flight is scheduled to take off just a day after the airline sent a rescue flight to Honolulu to bring people staying on the islands back to B.C.

"We're hoping for some sun and fun and not too big of waves and rain, but I guess we'll see," Mariah Moore told CTV News after arriving at the Vancouver International Airport.

She said she's a bit nervous about the possibility of flooding, but that her family is optimistic that they'll still get to spend some time on the beach.

"We're just ready for the adventure and hoping to enjoy the last week of summer," she said.

Peter and Julie Beauchamp also had tickets for the flight to Honolulu. They said they watched the news coverage closely as their trip approached.

"We did look last night and saw that it abated quite a bit so we're hoping that it's not as bad as they're saying on TV," Peter said.

"But we come from New Zealand and it's pretty windy there anyway, so we're sort of in for a bit of excitement."

They initially tried to change their plans based on an advisory to postpone non-essential travel, Peter said.

"We sort of tried to rebook a holiday to L.A., but it just became a nightmare. We thought, 'Oh well, we'll go with the flow. What's meant to be will be.' So we're on our way."

The couple said they're worried the landing may be difficult if winds are still strong, but otherwise think the trip will be OK.

Alda Lo and Bryan Lum also booked seats on Saturday's flight. They've been planning their dream wedding in Hawaii for three years, and hope to marry in a beachfront ceremony on Tuesday.

While the storm has turned away from the islands, forecasters said as much as 25 more centimetres of rain could fall on parts of Oahu and Maui.

"Don't let your guard down," an administrator at the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency warned.

With files from The Associated Press