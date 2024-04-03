Local non-profit raising funds to support mobile dental units on Ukraine's frontlines

Myrolslav Solon’ko is a Ukrainian dentist practicing in Lviv. He has spent the last two years volunteering on one of several mobile dental vans that travel to the frontlines of the war in Ukraine.

There a group of hygiene professionals have been delivering free dental care to those living and fighting in the heart of the combat zone.

“When they receive dental treatment, it’s a huge phycological help for them and improvement for them,” said Solon’ko.

The mobile clinics are run by an organization called Forefront Dental.

“Many professionals, many dentists just left this area,” said Solon’ko.

Some citizens, especially the elderly, didn’t have that option.

With the war now stretching into its second year, the mental well-being of those on the frontlines has become a concern. The mobile unit has now added crisis counselling.

“It is a sad situation for the folks that are there,” said Jon Schmid, co-founder and chief operating officer of WUNDERfund.

WUNDERfund is a Calgary and Victoria-based non-profit that has been helping the people of Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

Last October, Schmid travelled to the frontlines.

“It was very impactful and a life-changing experience,” said Schmid.

Seeing the need first-hand, WUNDERfund has now partnered with Forefront Dental to help fund its volunteer operation.

“We’re hoping to raise about $22,000 which will fund about a year’s worth of mobile medical support,” said Schmid.

The money is being raised through an online initiative Schmid describes as a "Terry Fox-style online race" around Ukraine.

“We’re hoping with the support we’re able to raise through this fundraiser we will be adding primary care physicians to the mix as a future goal,” said Schmid.

For those enduring unimaginable circumstances on the frontlines, the medical aid provided through the mobile units is invaluable.

“We’re just trying to restore the dignity for them,” said Solon’ko.

To get involved in the fundraising effort go to WUNDERfund.ca.