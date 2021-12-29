Live performances cancelled in Vancouver after cast members test positive for COVID-19

A rise in COVID-19 cases has prompted multiple theatre venues in Vancouver to cancel live performances in the city.

Final shows of the annual East Van Panto and the Arts Club Theatre Company's performance of Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol were cancelled due a rising concern of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

In a social media post, the Arts Club Theatre Company said two of its performing members recently tested positive for the disease.

"We regret that we cannot share this beautiful and uplifting production with you at this time," the theatre company said in a notice online. "Our thoughts are with everyone involved in bringing this show to the stage, especially those who are now isolating."

Positive cases weren't confirmed online among cast or crew of the East Van Panto, but the Cultch theatre said it was cancelling performances "out of an abundance of caution." The show was initially going to run until Jan. 2.

Live theatre performances can still go ahead under B.C.'s current COVID-19 rules, but everyone in attendance must have two vaccine doses and the venue can only be filled to 50 per cent of its capacity.

Everyone must remain seated in the venue and masks must be worn at all times.

The cancellations come amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in B.C. Preliminary case-count data suggests more than 6,000 people in the province tested positive for the disease over the Christmas weekend, though that number is likely quite low as testing capacity is limited and some residents are being advised not to get one.