COVID-19 in B.C.: Testing sites close due to weather, some advised to skip getting a test to 'preserve' capacity

A B.C. health authority that says it's seeing a "significant demand" for COVID-19 testing in recent days has closed some collection centres due to "hazardous weather conditions."

Vancouver Coastal Health posted on social media Tuesday explaining its St. Vincent and Vancouver International Airport testing sites remain closed because of the weather.

"We apologize for the inconvenience," Vancouver Coastal Health's posts said. "Please know that VCH is monitoring weather conditions closely and will re-open these sites as soon as possible."

Metro Vancouver has faced an Arctic outflow warning for several days, leading to record-breaking low temperatures. A snowfall warning is now in effect for the region as well.

The closures come as the health authority has faced hours-long waits at its testing sites. Before the holidays and the closures, some waited for more than five hours to get a test.

"At this time, there is a significant demand for COVID-19 testing services across B.C.," the health authority's posts said.

Meanwhile, some of Fraser Health's testing and immunization centres have also reduced services because of the weather. Burnaby, Coquitlam, Langley and Surrey 66 sites are impacted, the health authority said on Twitter Tuesday.

Those seeking testing in Vancouver Coastal Health are advised to go to a testing site at UBC, which only offers takeaway rapid tests, or to go to an urgent and primary care centre offering testing. According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's collection centre dashboard, several of those locations are by appointment only. Two of the other testing locations had two or three-hour-long waits as of Wednesday morning.

As well, some with symptoms are being advised to skip getting a test altogether.

"As a temporary measure to preserve testing capacity for those at higher risk from COVID-19, people do not need to get a test if they are fully vaccinated, have mild symptoms, and are able to self-isolate until symptoms improve," VCH's post said.

Fraser Health and Interior Health have similar notices posted on their websites.

This messaging echoes what B.C.'s top doctor advised in her last news conference before Christmas.

"Do not go to a testing centre unless you have symptoms, and then, we need to preserve the more-accurate PCR testing for those who really need it," Dr. Bonnie Henry said Friday. "The testing centres are not for pre-travel screening, nor do they give you a green light to spend time with others."

As a result of some people being advised to forgo testing and others being given rapid tests only, the government's daily COVID-19 case counts are likely incomplete.

"We're in a different pandemic now," Henry said Friday. "If you are at all sick right now, even if you think it isn't COVID, even if you think it's just a mild cold or a flu, you need to take precautions and stay away from others."