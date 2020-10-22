VANCOUVER -- Retirement is a stage of life meant for enjoyment and spending time with the ones you love.

Opal By Element is a residence in Vancouver that celebrates that.

This collection of elegant homes and condos quickly dispells any previous notions about what a retirement home is.

These homes are a gathering place for family, friends and community.

Intergenerational living is a huge part of what makes Opal By Element unique.

In order to live on site just one family member has to be 55 or over.

There are plenty of spaces for families to make memories together.

A vast array of intergenerational activitiy spaces await such as playrooms, a playground, board games room, ping pong and billiards.

When residents are looking to indulge in self-care there is no shortage of ways to unwind.

Luxurious amenities include a natural wellness spa, rooftop patio with expansive views and gardens, a gym with specialized equipment, a theatre and much more.

Culinary offerings are extensive with elevated cusine to delight the palette.

Opal is known for serving up delicious dumplings and beautiful desserts from the on site pastry chef.

Residents can enjoy culinary demonstrations at the Chef's Table and watch all the action in the open display kitchen.

The safety of all residents is of utmost importance for the staff.

Thermal temperature readings, regular thorough sanitization and masks are just some of the measures that have been taken during COVID-19.

Opal By Element is all about living life well.

Their team can be contacted to arrange a tour of this new and exclusive community.