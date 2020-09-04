VANCOUVER -- Dozens of Vancouver's recreation facilities will open in the coming weeks, the city announced Friday.

The city has slowly announced the reopening of its facilities, but Friday's update includes more of its community centres, ice rinks and fitness centres across the city.

The following fitness centres will reopen on Sept. 14:

Trout Lake

Hillcrest

Dunbar

Kitsilano

Champlain Heights

Mount Pleasant

Creekside (for personal training only)

About one month later, on Oct. 13, these fitness centres will reopen:

Kensington

Marpole

Strathcona

Lord Byng

Templeton

Renfrew

Vancouver Aquatic Centre

For swimming enthusiasts, these pools will reopen on Sept. 14:

Hillcrest

Kerrisdale

Britannia

Vancouver Aquatic Centre

The four remaining pools will aim to reopen by Oct. 13:

Killarney

Templeton

Lord Byng

Renfrew

Swimmers will be able to make reservations online or drop-in in person for 90-minute sessions. Facilities will be sanitized between swim periods and capacity will be reduced.

Lanes will also be wider, snorkels won't be permitted and gear won't be available for rent.

While showers, changes rooms and lockers will be available, there will be a limited capacity in those areas.

On Sept. 21, arenas will begin opening. The first to open will include:

Trout Lake

Sunset

Kerrisdale

Britannia

On Sept. 28, Hillcrest and Killarney's arenas will reopen, followed by Kitsilano and the West End on Oct. 5.

Permit holders, sport and team bookings will be prioritized first, with public skating and lessons coming later in the fall.

Some community centres will begin offering programs as early as Sept. 8 – like child care – but others will have soft reopenings and gradual restart dates.

All sites will be open Monday to Friday, but the hours will vary by location.

"Community centres will provide washroom access, but showers, change rooms, and locker access will only be available for pool users," the park board said in its update. "Patrons should arrive ready for their program or service."

An updated list of recreation facilities is available online.