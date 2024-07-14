Lightning sparks wildfire near Merritt, B.C.

Lightning sparked a wildfire approximately five kilometres north of Merritt, B.C. on Sunday.

Local officials are monitoring the blaze but say it “does not currently pose a threat to the city,” according to a social media post from the city’s account.

The BC Wildfire Service estimates the fire’s current size at two hectares, and says it is burning out of control. The suspected cause is a “dry lightning strike,” according to the website, which notes the term refers to a lightning strike “without rain nearby.”

Last week, one of Merritt’s pump stations had what officials described as a “significant failure,” prompting a warning to residents urging them to voluntarily halt all non-essential water use in order to conserve the supply for firefighting.

The electrical system at the pump station has not yet been fully repaired, but the city has been able to compensate.

“While the city still needs to work on the failed systems, it is expected that the city will be able to maintain normal service in the short term,” the most recent update from the city says.

“In the event of an emergency, the city is now able to deal with any urgent water supply issues, such as to extinguish a fire.”

In its daily provincial update, the BCWS noted that hot and dry conditions persist in the southern part of the province.

“The week will bring increased heat and mark a persistent 15 day hot and dry trend. Heat warnings can be expected,” the website says, also noting the the forecast shows potential thunderstorms in parts of the Interior on Monday.

Heat warnings are already in effect for the southern Interior, where daytime highs are in the mid-to-high 30s and overnight lows in the high teens.

“Little relief is expected at night with elevated overnight temperatures. Current guidance indicates high temperatures gradually moderating late this week,” Environment and Climate Change Canada’s warning says.

A province-wide ban on campfires came into effect Friday to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires.