VANCOUVER – Two types of light-up Halloween masks have been recalled after one person reported a burn injury.

According to Health Canada, the Halloween masks could burn the person wearing them as the wires underneath may be exposed.

The recall includes Halloween light-up skeleton and el masks distributed by Giant Tiger stores. They're plastic and can be secured with an attached elastic band.

The masks have cut outs for the eyes and nose and thin coloured tubing around the eyes, nose, mouth and top edge of the masks. It's these thin, coloured tubes that light up with the use of batteries.

Health Canada says anyone with one of these masks should stop using it immediately and return it to Giant Tiger, which doesn't have locations in B.C.

About 3,607 of the masks were sold in Canada and on Wednesday, the company got a report that someone had a minor burn injury from an exposed wire in the mask.

The masks were sold between September and October this year.