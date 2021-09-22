Liberal candidate in Vancouver Granville declared the winner 2 days after 2021 federal election

Taleeb Noormohamed speaks to CTV News Vancouver's David Molko before the election. Taleeb Noormohamed speaks to CTV News Vancouver's David Molko before the election.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener