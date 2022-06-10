'Let's do something with these grapes': How a tiny vineyard and a big idea are helping rebuild Lytton

Just across the river from where the Village of Lytton once stood sits a small vineyard that was somehow unscathed by last summer's devastating wildfire.

“We actually had very little smoke, no damage at all to the grapes,” said Noni McCann of Winch Spur Vineyard.

When it came time to harvest, the Fort Berens Estate Winery in Lillooet purchased those grapes as they do each year. But this time, the company also wanted to find a way to use them to help the people of Lytton.

“We decided, 'Let’s do something. Let’s do something with these grapes. Let’s give these grapes a special purpose,'” said Rolf de Bruin, one of the winery’s owners.

So they turned the grapes into a special wine.

They labelled it ‘Lytton Strong’ and launched an online fundraiser and auction.

“It feels pretty special, let me tell you, and especially after a year of wanting to do something and not knowing what to do,” said McCann of learning how the grapes would help her community.

The money raised from the sale will help rebuild the community pool, which McCann said has always been central to the village.

“If you grew up in Lytton at all, you probably learned to swim there, you probably spent some time there with your friends,” she said. “It’s part of growing up in Lytton.”

The 1,400-plus bottles of “Lytton Strong” wine have already sold out, but there’s a couple of others left in the auction, including the very first one.

“It’s a very special bottle because it was the first bottle that came off and it will be a prized possession,” said de Bruin.

The fundraiser, supported by dozens of sponsors, has already raised more than $95,400.

“We’re just trying to do our little part,” said de Bruin, adding that the “devastation in Lytton is a little overwhelming.”

He said the first priority, of course, is to rebuild homes, but he hopes a new pool will also give people something to return to.

The fundraiser is, perhaps, a reminder of the strength of community, even in the face of adversity.

“People here, we work together. We help each other out as much as we can,” said McCann.

The online fundraising auction closes June 12.