An Environment Canada snowfall warning has been ended for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, but the storm packed one final punch along parts of Highway 1 Wednesday morning.

Several centimetres of snow fell in Abbotsford overnight, causing major issues on the highway for commuters Wednesday morning with the highway covered in compact snow.

Abbotsford police are urging drivers to be careful. Around 6 a.m. along some stretches of Highway 1, police say their officers were only able to travel about 40 km/h.

Video posed to Twitter by Abbotsford Police Const. Mike Willford also showed treacherous conditions on a plowed route near South Fraser Way near Clearbrook Road.

I'll give it a shot! pic.twitter.com/qzQ0uHrjxX — Mike Willford (@CstWillfordAPD) February 13, 2019

“Very treacherous, very slippery,” he said in the video. If you can stay home today, I highly recommend it.”

Abbotsford police are once again urging drivers to properly clear snow from their cars.

BC Transit has cancelled bus service in several areas of the Valley due to weather, including in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison.

Closer to Vancouver, road conditions are much better after plows and salting trucks spent the overnight hours cleaning up the fresh snow that fell.

Main roads in most areas of Vancouver are slushy, while side streets remain challenging, many side roads are still covered in a thick layer of compact snow.

TransLink was reporting no major issues Wednesday morning, although SkyTrain service on the Expo and Millenium Line has been reduced due to snow and ice. SkyTrain attendants are once again aboard all trains.

People who travel by bus may also see additional crowding Wednesday. On some routes 60-foot articulated buses have been replaced with 40-foot buses as TransLink says they have better traction in the snow.

Some relief may be coming later Wednesday, with a high of 2 degrees in the forecast in Vancouver. There is a mix of rain and flurries in the forecast for Thursday.

Snow removal crews are once again out in full force keeping roads clear! The snow warning has ended. Drive with caution!