Lawsuit alleging sexual exploitation by Oscar-nominated screenwriter dismissed

Lawsuit alleging sexual exploitation by Oscar-nominated screenwriter dismissed

This image from Claremont McKenna College's website shows Douglas Day Stewart, who the school says graduated in 1962 and went on to write "The Scarlet Letter" and "An Officer and a Gentleman." This image from Claremont McKenna College's website shows Douglas Day Stewart, who the school says graduated in 1962 and went on to write "The Scarlet Letter" and "An Officer and a Gentleman."

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener