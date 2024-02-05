Lawsuit alleging B.C. priest and teacher sexually abused 6-year-old boy goes to trial
Lawyers for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver are in B.C. Supreme Court this week, answering to a lawsuit brought by a B.C. man who says he was sexually assaulted by a priest and a Catholic school teacher when he was six years old.
In a response to the lawsuit filed before the trial began Monday, the church admitted the abuse occurred in the 1970s, and admitted vicarious liability for the abuse. However, the church denies that it knew or ought to have known that the priest and teacher posed a risk to young boys in the community. It denies that it was negligent or complicit in the abuse, and therefore denies it owes damages to the plaintiff.
The alleged victim, who is given the pseudonym John Doe in the court filings, says he was repeatedly abused by Father John Kilty and teacher Raymond Clavin while he was a student at Holy Trinity Elementary School and a parishioner at Holy Trinity Parish in North Vancouver.
The church, in its response to the claim, acknowledged the plaintiff was a student at the school but denied he was a church parishioner.
Kilty, who died in 1983, was the pastor for Holy Trinity Parish from 1948 until 1982 and coached the boys' basketball team at Holy Trinity Elementary School.
Clavin, who is believed to be living in Europe but "cannot be located and has not participated in these proceedings," according to the plaintiff's lawyer, was a teacher and coach at the elementary school when the plaintiff was a student.
'Significant' damages sought
Doe alleges he was repeatedly and violently sexually assaulted by both men in a co-ordinated manner, which included forced fellatio and anal penetration. He also claims the priest drugged him and the teacher threatened to harm him.
The plaintiff says he has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental-health issues since the alleged abuse. He is seeking a host of punitive and special damages, as well as compensation for lost earning capacity as a result of the trauma.
His lawyer, Mallory Hogan, tells CTV News her client is "seeking significant compensatory and punitive damages" in the case but declined to put an exact dollar amount to the damages before the trial began.
Doe's claim alleges the church was "complicit in an operational culture that enabled Clavin and Kilty to sexually abuse male children who were students of Holy Trinity Elementary School and parishioners at Holy Trinity Parish."
Multiple allegations against priest
In December 2020, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver publicly acknowledged that it had reached a financial settlement with one of several men who had accused Kilty of sexual assault when they were minors in the 1970s. The church says it only became aware of the first allegations against the former priest in 2003, two decades after his death.
In its response to the lawsuit, the church denies there was an operational culture within the organization that "enabled the defendants, Kilty and Clavin, to sexually abuse male children who were students of Holy Trinity Elementary School and parishioners at Holy Trinity Parish."
The church also says that if Doe suffered injury or damage as a result of the alleged abuse, he failed to take steps to mitigate the injury, such as seeking counselling, medication or physical therapy.
B.C. Supreme Court Justice Catherine Murray is presiding over the trial, which is scheduled to last four weeks in a New Westminster courtroom.
Last week, a former Victoria public school student was awarded more than $2.3 million in damages from the estate of a former school tutor who sexually abused him as a child. According to the former student's lawyers, the award constituted the "highest compensatory damages award for sexual abuse in Canada."
Vancouver Top Stories
-
LIVE @ 1:30 PT
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Updated London police apologize for delay in sex assault charges against former world junior players
During a press conference on Monday, London's police chief apologized to the alleged victim of a 2018 sexual assault 'for the amount of time' it took to lay charges against five former world junior players.
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles has been diagnosed with 'a form of cancer,' and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
A Grammys snub? Fans speculate on Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with Celine Dion
In a whirlwind of reactions, fans took to social media to analyze Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with the Canadian music mogul Celine Dion.
He decided to move to Italy with his husband. Then his ex-wife bought a home down the road
They met in California back in the 1970s when they were both 18 and went on to marry at the age of 21. Five decades later, the American exes are both living in Italy with their husbands.
Parts of the Maritimes left with 100 cm as epic snowfall eases on Monday
The weekend snowstorm of February 3 and 4 brought a record amount of snow down for parts of the Maritimes.
Three auto theft convictions should mean three years in prison: Poilievre
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says repeat car thieves should not be allowed to serve their sentence 'in their living room watching Netflix.'
LIVE @ 1:30 PT Eby to address media as pro-Palestinian groups push for B.C. minister's removal
B.C. Premier David Eby is making an unscheduled media availability at the cabinet office in Vancouver amid mounting calls for the removal of Post-Secondary Education Minister Selina Robinson over remarks about the Middle East.
How Canada's grocery stores get you to spend more
With food prices continuing to rise even as overall inflation has slowed, shoppers could be even more vulnerable to overspending after finding a good deal.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE @ 1:30 PT
LIVE @ 1:30 PT Eby to address media as pro-Palestinian groups push for B.C. minister's removal
B.C. Premier David Eby is making an unscheduled media availability at the cabinet office in Vancouver amid mounting calls for the removal of Post-Secondary Education Minister Selina Robinson over remarks about the Middle East.
-
Lawsuit alleging B.C. priest and teacher sexually abused 6-year-old boy goes to trial
Lawyers for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver are in B.C. Supreme Court this week, answering to a lawsuit brought by a B.C. man who says he was sexually assaulted by a priest and a Catholic school teacher when he was six years old.
-
Victoria Native Friendship Centre loses vital funding for language revitalization program
Victoria Native Friendship Centre (VNFC) staff worry they’ll have to scale back a program that teaches hundreds of people Indigenous languages.
Calgary
-
Calgary receives notice of recall petition for Mayor Jyoti Gondek
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek has been targeted in a campaign that, if successful, could end her term in office.
-
Majority of Albertans support parental consent and/or notification for minor to get abortion: Survey
A new poll suggests a majority of Albertans support parental consent and/or notification for minors seeking abortions.
-
'I owe them my life': Lanny McDonald recovering in hospital after cardiac event
Flames legend Lanny McDonald, 70, is recovering in hospital in Calgary after he had a cardiac event over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Dozens of crashes reported after snow blankets Edmonton roads again
After days of driving on relatively clear roads, Edmonton drivers were faced with snow once again on Monday morning.
-
Updated
Updated London police apologize for delay in sex assault charges against former world junior players
During a press conference on Monday, London's police chief apologized to the alleged victim of a 2018 sexual assault 'for the amount of time' it took to lay charges against five former world junior players.
-
2 injured in crash northeast of Edmonton
Two people were hospitalized after a crash northeast of Edmonton last week.
Toronto
-
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles has been diagnosed with 'a form of cancer,' and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.
-
A new name for BMO Field and everything else to know about the FIFA World Cup in Toronto
Toronto is one of 15 cities in North American that is set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the Big Smoke hosting a total of six matches. Here is a look at everything you need to know about Toronto’s role in the tournament.
-
Ontario officials share well wishes for King Charles following cancer diagnosis
Top Ontario officials are wishing King Charles a speedy recovery following the news of his cancer diagnosis.
Montreal
-
Montreal's Olympic Stadium is getting a new roof, with an $870 million price tag
The Quebec government says it will spend $870 million to replace the decaying roof of Montreal's Olympic Stadium, warning that if nothing is done the sports complex will have to close permanently within two years.
-
Parents question homeless shelter next to daycare after body discovered
Some parents are questioning whether a Montreal homeless shelter should be directly next to the daycare after the body of a 32-year-old man was found in the playground last week.
-
A Grammys snub? Fans speculate on Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with Celine Dion
In a whirlwind of reactions, fans took to social media to analyze Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with the Canadian music mogul Celine Dion.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
-
Man charged following Winnipeg bank robbery: police
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has made an arrest after $10,000 was stolen from a bank on Friday.
-
'I have been in shock for months': Winnipeg jewelry designer to show at New York Fashion Week
A Winnipeg jewelry designer whose pieces have landed at the Oscars and the Golden Globes will now see her designs grace the New York Fashion Week catwalk.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers to withdraw lunchtime supervision for one day
As contract negotiations continue to languish, Saskatchewan's teachers' union says educators will withdraw noon-hour supervision on Thursday.
-
Sask. government awards nearly $1 billion hospital expansion contract to PCL
The Saskatchewan government has awarded PCL Construction with a nearly $1 billion contract to build a new tower at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert.
-
Sask. Viterra workers say company pulled 'switcheroo' on negotiated wage increase
The union representing Viterra workers across Saskatchewan says their employer has failed to follow through on its promised wage increases, weeks after they voted in its final contract offer.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers to withdraw lunchtime supervision for one day
As contract negotiations continue to languish, Saskatchewan's teachers' union says educators will withdraw noon-hour supervision on Thursday.
-
Regina bus crash which injured 8 caused by medical emergency, police say
Regina police say no charges will be laid after a city transit bus collided with a light pole late Friday afternoon because the driver suffered a “medical emergency” resulting in the collision.
-
Sask. medical info leaked because three doctors share the same last name
Saskatchewan’s privacy watchdog says the medical information of 109 people was leaked because three doctors share the same last name.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier questions effectiveness of Cape Breton state of emergency after snowstorm
Many Maritimers had to dig themselves out of a fresh dump of snow Monday morning as the region continues to grapple with a storm that left many schools, universities and government offices closed.
-
N.S. highway blocked as tractor trailer jackknifes over lanes: RCMP
A tractor trailer has jackknifed over all lanes on a Nova Scotia highway Monday morning, blocking traffic.
-
Parts of the Maritimes left with 100 cm as epic snowfall eases on Monday
The weekend snowstorm of February 3 and 4 brought a record amount of snow down for parts of the Maritimes.
London
-
Updated
Updated London police apologize for delay in sex assault charges against former world junior players
During a press conference on Monday, London's police chief apologized to the alleged victim of a 2018 sexual assault 'for the amount of time' it took to lay charges against five former world junior players.
-
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles has been diagnosed with 'a form of cancer,' and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.
-
New jobs coming to Strathroy, Ont. as employer stays put
The mayor of Strathroy-Caradoc is pleased to hear a key employer is staying put. Burnbrae Farms has announced it will build a 100,000 sq. ft. egg grading facility in the town’s industrial area alongside Highway 402.
Northern Ontario
-
Updated
Updated London police apologize for delay in sex assault charges against former world junior players
During a press conference on Monday, London's police chief apologized to the alleged victim of a 2018 sexual assault 'for the amount of time' it took to lay charges against five former world junior players.
-
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles has been diagnosed with 'a form of cancer,' and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.
-
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
Kitchener
-
Updated
Updated London police apologize for delay in sex assault charges against former world junior players
During a press conference on Monday, London's police chief apologized to the alleged victim of a 2018 sexual assault 'for the amount of time' it took to lay charges against five former world junior players.
-
No injuries reported after fire at downtown Guelph encampment
Flames were seen in downtown Guelph Sunday after a fire broke out at an encampment near the corner of Neeve and Wellington streets.
-
Guelph woman arrested for attempted murder
Three days after a near-fatal stabbing in Guelph, police have tracked down the woman they believe is responsible.