Last Minute Gifting with Janette Ewen

VANCOUVER -

Christmas is just one week away.

That means there are only a few days left to pick up last minute gifts.

Janette Ewen, editor and designer, interviewed over 50 Canadians to get a stronger idea of what people are wishing for this holiday season.

Here were her top last minute gifts and tips.

Give the Gift of Tech: People expressed they were hoping for tech gifts under the tree. Some of the latest finds Ewen recommended were the Samsung Galaxy Z flip, and the Star Wars coding kit. Ewen recommended shopping with the RBC Avion Credit Card so that the points can be enjoyed and redeemed in the New Year.

Gifts for the New Homeowners: Many Canadian’s moved into new homes in 2021. Home accessories make excellent gifts. For an elevated investment, Ewen recommends pooling funds to get one great item. The Dyson Omni Glide and the Victorinox gold potato peeler were some of her favourite finds.

Always be Prepared: Ewen recommends always having spare gifts in the household. You never know when you’ll need it for an outing or welcoming an unexpected guest. Some of her favourites are Canadian finds like Wayne Gretzky Estates Maple Cream or a Festive Yule Log from Vachon.

Give the Gift of Personal Touch: There are many we can’t physically gather with this holiday season. Ewen recommends gifting something with a personal touch. Handmade cards and festive decorations are always appreciated. Ewen uses the HP Envy Printer to create hers.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live for more tips.