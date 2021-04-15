CHILLIWACK, B.C. -- A large grass fire was burning “out of control” in Chilliwack Thursday afternoon, according to the BC Wildfire Servive.

Smoke could be seen from several kilometres away just off Highway 1 near Cannor Road and Industrial Way.

The fire is about 10 hectares in size and a helicopter with a bucket could be seen overhead.

“At first it was very small and I didn’t think much of it,” one witness told CTV News Vancouver.

“And then it started getting bigger. It’s pretty crazy. It’s getting really dark and scary, kind of,” said the man, who gave his name as Payton. He did not want to provide his last name.

Chilliwack fire crews are at the scene, and are getting help from the Wildfire Service and CN rail crews.

An aerial ladder truck has been set up and is spraying water on the fire.

Cannor Road is closed at Industrial Way.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.