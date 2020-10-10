VANCOUVER -- On Saturday, Sheila Henry laced up for the run of a lifetime. She pounded the pavement in the Township of Langley, weaving her way across the Lower Mainland with the goal of reaching Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood by late afternoon.

“I’m doing 50 kilometres to raise awareness for mental health, substance use and overdose,” Henry told CTV News during one of the rest spots.

Henry has fundraised more than $4,300 to support the BCCDC Foundation for Public Health, which focuses on prevention and health promotion, and her marathon coincides with World Mental Health Day.

Overdose Awareness

Everyday, nearly five people die in B.C. from overdose. There have been more overdose deaths in the first eight months of 2020 than all of 2019, according to new statistics.

“With the number of overdoses really increasing over the last few months, like my heart just sank and I wanted to do something,” Henry said.

She’s been working as a nurse on the frontlines of the opioid crisis and has seen first-hand the struggles people were facing.

“I gained a lot of knowledge through my employer, just around early childhood experiences and how they affect one's life trajectory. It’s really increased my compassion,” she explained.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a more toxic street drug supply, Henry said.

“With borders closed, not as much untainted supply is getting through,” she said.

“What (drug supply) is around, is being cut up with more unsafe things. Fentanyl is super easy to get into the country because it's so potent and it’s such a small quantity, it can be mailed,” she said.

The BCCDC foundation is working to eliminate the stigma and providing peer supports.

“Stigma creates an immense amount of discrimination,” said executive director Kristy Kerr.

“People don't want to share with their family and their friends, and it also causes people to use alone. That is what is happening: a lot of people are dying when they're using alone.”

World Mental Health Day

Henry’s marathon purposefully coincides with World Mental Health Day.

“I want to make talking about mental health more normal like talking about physical health. Like, you go to work and you say, ‘Oh, my back hurts.’ But what about going to work and being, like, ‘I feel really low today,’” she said.

Henry and her two daughters have faced several mental health challenges in the last 10 years and want to openly share their stories to end the stigma. Her oldest daughter, Kisa Lumitao spoke about her own experiences.

“I cannot accurately put into words how painful mental illness is and for me, it's bipolar disorder,” Lumitao said. “I think my mom's efforts of doing the first step by raising awareness, making people ask questions and being curious, it just really helps encourage people to learn and become more accepting.”

Henry’s youngest daughter, Tayla Henry also spoke up. She suffered a brain hemorrhage and experiences anxiety. Tayla said it’s important to shine a spotlight on something many cannot see.

“I was always really insecure about my injury. And I never told anyone about it because I thought they'd look down upon me, but my mom really inspires me, like, it's all part of the journey, and we'll come out on the other side better,” she said.

To learn more about Henry’s marathon and her fundraising efforts, visit her campaign here.