A hit-and-run driver left a wake of injuries and damage in their path last week, and Langley Mounties think it's possible there were more collisions that day.

The RCMP is investigating a string of incidents that began shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, when an 18-year-old boy was hit by a dark blue Nissan Pathfinder.

The victim was taken to hospital, treated for his injuries and released.

The driver of the Pathfinder left the scene on 210A Street, heading west on 56 Avenue, police believe.

About 15 minutes later, officers were called to the 4900 block of 232 Street for reports of a second hit-and-run.

In this case, a 12-year-old boy was hit by what is believed to be the same Pathfinder. Reports suggest the boy, who remained in hospital in critical condition Monday, was walking home from school at the time.

Investigators say the driver of the Pathfinder fled the second scene, and is believed to have headed south on 232nd Street. At this point, the RCMP says, the vehicle had sustained "quite significant front-end damage."

Police found the suspect vehicle further down 232nd Street about five minutes after the younger boy was hit.

A man was pushing the vehicle at the time, they said. Police say the 19-year-old from Langley may have been driving during the events of the day.

Samples of his breath were taken, but it was a long time after the second hit-and-run. Mounties believe both people inside the vehicle were impaired and that speed was a factor in the crash.

The driver at the time police found the Pathfinder was a 29-year-old woman from Langley. She initially refused to provide a breath sample, but did later in the evening, police said.

Her results allegedly exceeded the legal limit.

She was served an administrative driving prohibition and released from police custody.

Mounties have not yet provided what charges, if any, the man and woman involved could face.

Collision reconstruction experts were brought in, and worked to determine the sequence of events. The investigation is ongoing, and Langley's Criminal Collision Investigation Team maintains conduct of the case the RCMP calls "extremely complex."

The RCMP did not provide what evidence they've collected, but said it appears the vehicle may have been driven through several cities ahead of the Langley crash.

Mounties said it's possible the Pathfinder was taken through Aldergrove, Walnut Grove, downtown Vancouver, North Vancouver and Surrey, before returning to Langley. During this time, it may have been involved in other collisions, the RCMP suggested.

"If you have ANY information that might assist police with investigations into the above collisions OR if you are aware of other collisions in neighbouring communities, you are asked to please call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200," police said Monday.

They're also looking for dash cam video from anyone who remembers seeing a dark blue Nissan Pathfinder on Sunday.