VANCOUVER -- A man in his 20s pleaded guilty this week in a Vancouver arson case, police say.

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali has been convicted of arson with disregard for human life, and of assault.

Police say the 24-year-old has been sentenced to one day in custody for the assault, and 3.5 years for the arson.

Upon his release, he will be subject to conditions and monitoring, they say.

Ali's assault charge stems from an incident involving a student at Langara College in March 2019. Ali was also a student at the time.

Police say this prompted Ali to set a fire inside the school the next month.

Two explosive devices were detonated in Langara College on April 1, 2019, and the school had to be evacuated. A building on campus was closed for a month due to damage.

Vancouver police said at the time that a third device was also found. No one was injured in the blasts or the fire.

Ali was publicly identified and charged the next day.

CTV News learned the then-23-year-old was a resident of Surrey, and a man who used to work with him at a temp agency described Ali as both polite and violent.