Vancouver police say a 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with the fires that triggered an evacuation of Langara College Monday.

Officers were first to the college for reports of a suspicious fire at around noon, and quickly determine that "a suspect had allegedly entered the college with improvised incendiary devices."

These devices were set up in a manner that they were to go off and cause damage, if not harm as well," Const. Jason Doucette told reporters. "Some devices did go off. Some didn't."

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali was taken into custody by transit police in Surrey at around 4 p.m. on Monday and handed over to Vancouver police.

He has been charged with one count of arson in relation to inhabited property and one count of possession of incendiary material, police said.

None of the charges against him have been tested in court.

VPD's Emergency Response Section continued to scour Langara's campus on Monday for any additional hazards and remained at the scene into the night.

The Langara campus remained closed Tuesday as police investigated. Anyone who left a vehicle parked at a campus parking lot is asked to check in at security before moving it.

No one was injured during the incident. Authorities have said there was damage to the college, but they haven't confirmed the extent.

Anyone with information that could advance the investigation is asked to contact the VPD's Major Crime Unit at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.