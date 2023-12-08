Landslide forces partial closure of Vancouver Island highway

A landslide has forced the partial closure of a highway near Strathcona Provincial Park on Vancouver Island.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says Highway 28, also known as the Gold River Highway, is down to single-lane alternating traffic near Buttle Lake and Upper Campbell Lake.

The exact location of the slide is between Western Mine Road and Cedar Creek Road, approximately 37 kilometres west of Campbell River, the ministry said in an update at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The ministry said the next available update on road conditions is expected at 5 p.m.