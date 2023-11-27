VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Landslide closes section of Stanley Park seawall

    This file image shows a portion of the Stanley Park seawall This file image shows a portion of the Stanley Park seawall

    A section of the Stanley Park seawall has been closed due to a landslide, according to officials.

    The park board, in a social media post Sunday, announced that the stretch between Second and Third beaches will be inaccessible until Dec. 1. Park goers are being urged to "follow site signage and observe detours."

    The landslide happened near Ferguson Point and the remediation work will require heavy machinery to be brought in, the park board says.

    The beaches themselves will be open, and can be accessed via parking lots.

