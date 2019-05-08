

CTV News Vancouver





Kwantlen Polytechnic University says all of its campuses have been closed following an "unsubstantiated threat."

The university says Surrey RCMP alerted it that a threat had been made.

"Out of an abundance of caution and with the highest regard for the safety and security of our students and employees, KPU is evacuating all buildings immediately and closing all five of its campuses for the remainder of the day," the university said in a statement.

Surrey RCMP said they received a report at about 9 a.m. but no campus was specified.

Police say they are conducting a sweep of all the campuses, but don’t believe there is a risk to the public.

Staff say students and staff were still in buildings when the evacuation notice came, and students were also informed of the closures via email.

All classes at all campuses have been cancelled for the rest of the day and buildings at all five campuses will remain closed.

ALL KPU CAMPUSES ARE CLOSED - Surrey RCMP have alerted us to an unsubstantiated threat against KPU. All classes at all campuses are cancelled for rest of the day and our buildings will remain closed while security reviews the situation. Check https://t.co/ExH8JVbJYd for updates — KwantlenU (@KwantlenU) May 8, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.