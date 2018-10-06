

CTV Vancouver





Saturday was a day for celebration in Kitimat, where British Columbia Premier John Horgan joined local officials in marking the $40 billion liquefied natural gas pipeline and terminal currently under construction in the region.

The LNG Canada project is the largest infrastructure investment in Canadian history, and is considered by many to be a game-changer for B.C.’s north.

Horgan told reporters that the investment “sends a signal around the world” that the province is open to investment.

“British Columbia is ready to open our doors to investment, provided you work with Indigenous communities who have the rights and title to the land, you protect the environment, you create jobs for the people who live here, and you make sure that the resources that belong to all of us get a fair return to all of us,” Horgan said. “LNG Canada has done that.”

To celebrate the project, the town is hosting a beer garden, concerts, and even fireworks. During construction, LNG Canada is expected to create between 4,500 and 7,000 jobs.

The investment is being made by five companies, led by oil giant Shell. The companies made a final decision to move forward with the Kitimat project earlier this week.