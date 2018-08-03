

Sandra Hermiston and Ross McLaughlin , CTV Vancouver





The kitchen is one of the most used rooms in a house and if yours needs an overhaul, you might be surprised by what's new in the world of appliances.

The latest testing is out on hundreds of appliances and the results could help you save thousands of dollars on your next purchase.

Consumer Reports says that after style considerations, there are only a handful of features really worth the money.

“Our testers like a freezer compartment that actually converts to fridge space for storing extra food around the holidays or when you’re entertaining. Even better if you buy a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables for your family look for airtight crisper drawers,” said Sara Morrow, Consumer Reports home editor.

Crisper drawers are designed to keep produce fresher, and that means having a good one can save you money in the long run.

The crisper drawers in the French-door style LG model LFXS32766S, which retails for $3,899, performed well. Plus, Consumer Reports’ lab tests found that the LG keeps a consistent temperature throughout the fridge and offers excellent efficiency and thermostat control.

When it comes to cooking, you have plenty of options in gas, electric and induction models.

“Plenty of people assume that gas is the way to go. But CR tests have shown that there are top performers among all three. And in general, one way you can save money is by skipping a separate wall oven and cooktop and going for a range instead,” said Morrow.

Chefs and bakers alike may want to consider the recommended Frigidaire Electric Smoothtop model FGEF3035RF for $810, which offers excellent simmering and broiling, plus a large oven that our testers say is impressive at baking.

Are you looking for a dishwasher that delivers?

“So many of today’s dishwashers have a soil sensor which means you can just scrape off your dishes, skip the pre-rinsing, load everything and let the dishwasher do its job,” Morrow explained.

Bosch's $800-Ascenta, model SHX3AR75UC, is a Consumer Reports best buy and comes with a soil sensor, adjustable upper racks and tines so you can tailor it to the dishes you need to wash. And most important, it offers excellent cleaning performance.

And remember, no matter which appliance you’re shopping, for you want to be sure to measure the space it’s going in and the doors it will have to go through to get to that space.