

Maria Weisgarber, CTV News Vancouver





Warning: Disturbing content

It's a key piece of evidence that has been the subject of a lot of questions from both Crown and defence at the trial of a Vancouver Island man accused of killing his two little girls: Andrew Berry's handwritten notes to his sister while in hospital.

A copy of those notes has now been made public, along with a number of additional photos taken inside his Victoria apartment.

Berry is charged with second-degree murder, and has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of his daughters, four-year-old Aubrey and six-year-old Chloe.

The young siblings were found dead in their beds at their father's apartment on Christmas Day 2017.

Both children had been stabbed multiple times. A pathologist testified Chloe also suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

Berry was found naked and injured in the bathtub, and has testified he was stabbed by an unknown attacker after returning from sledding with the girls.

The Crown's theory is the sisters were killed Christmas morning. Berry has rejected a suggestion from the prosecution he also tried to kill himself that day.

The copy of the note released to CTV News Vancouver spans three pages.

It begins with what the court has heard was a prompt from Berry's sister, who was visiting him at the time: "This will likely be the last time you see me. Tell me everything you need me (sic) know."

The first thing Berry writes in response, also in printed handwriting, is: "I love you. I'm sorry. I have no idea what to say."

Under cross-examination, Berry was asked by Prosecutor Patrick Weir why he didn't write: "Help me, everybody thinks I've killed my kids."

Berry agreed with the Crown that he didn't write to his sister about being attacked, and didn't ask for help.

When Weir asked Berry, "What are you hiding from her at that point?" Berry responded: "Bag of drugs. Gambling debts," – referring to his testimony he owed $25,000 to a loan shark and had been asked to store bags for him in his apartment, and also hand over a spare set of keys.

Weir also asked Berry what he was sorry for. Berry said for his sister wanting to leave.

He had testified she said, "I can't even touch you right now," and wouldn't hug him.

The note goes on to read, "I don't remember what I did but I tried suicide."

Berry testified the message was a reference to a suicide attempt in late November. He then wrote, "I left note on table."

Berry told the jury it was a note he wrote before trying to kill himself on Nov. 29, 2017. When Weir asked Berry why he let his sister know about the note, he said she had asked him a question related to suicide.

Earlier in cross-examination, Weir asked why Berry didn't throw out the suicide note. Berry said he didn't know.

On the second page, Berry testified, he answered a question from his sister about what he did on Christmas Day, writing in part, "We played in the snow. We had a normal fun day."

Berry told the court, "I'm not quite sure what I'm thinking at this point, but this is all – all mixed up."

The second page goes on to read, "Sarah treated me so like I didn't matter. Mom was joining in. The lies the (sic) created to get their way was absurd + I couldn't stand up to them."

The court also released more photos taken inside Berry's apartment, including one that appears to show bloody footprints in the living room.

While under cross-examination, Berry was shown a number of photos of bloody areas throughout the unit.

He had testified he was in and out of consciousness after first being stabbed in the throat in his bedroom, and told the jury he was thrown down and stabbed again later while in the kitchen.

When Weir asked Berry if he was certain he didn't make the footprints in the living room, Berry replied he didn't remember being in the living room.

When Weir suggested Berry sat on the toilet to take off his bloody clothes, Berry replied, "I don't know."

At one point while testifying on Aug. 29, Berry told the Crown, "I don't know why you're asking forensic questions," and "I don't know where I bled."

Defence lawyer Kevin McCullough called two more witnesses on Tuesday.

Graham Bell, who testified he lived across the street from Berry's apartment building, told the jury he noticed two women approach the building on the afternoon of Dec. 25, and knock on some of the windows and try to peer inside, around the closed blinds.

He testified it was "unusual" to see, and told the jury when he saw police show up at the building later he eventually went out and gave a statement to them about what he saw.

In July, the girls' mother, Sarah Cotton, testified she and Berry's mother went to his apartment building looking for the girls after they weren't returned on time. Cotton told the jury she knocked at windows but did not look inside.

She testified she assumed the girls weren't there because she couldn't hear their voices. Cotton told the court the blinds were closed and no sound or light was coming from inside.

The next defence witness was a nurse from Royal Jubilee Hospital. Michael Januszkiewicz testified Berry was his patient on Jan. 3, 2018. He told the jury there was security present, either inside or outside Berry's room.

Januszkiewicz said Berry's sister asked him at one point if she could cut her brother's hair, a request he found "a little odd."

He told the jury he informed her it would be Berry's decision. Under cross-examination, Januszkiewicz told the court Berry's sister told him she wanted to cut his hair because she was concerned about his appearance in the media, and how he would appear to her children.

McCullough asked Januszkiewicz if he offered Berry condolences. He replied he did not.

During cross-examination, Prosecutor Clare Jennings asked if Berry said anything to him about Chloe and Aubrey. Januszkiewicz said he did not.

The trial continues Wednesday.

CTV News Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber is covering the case live from court. Follow along below.