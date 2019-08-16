A 69-year-old man is dead after a collision between a cyclist and a semi-tractor trailer and RCMP in Kelowna are asking any witnesses to come forward.

The crash happened Monday near Dilworth Drive and Harvey Avenue in a primarily commercial part of the city.

Police did not confirm details of the collision, but said the driver of the semi-tractor trailer has cooperated with police, and no arrests have been made so far.

Investigators confirmed name of the 69-year-old Kelowna resident will not be released publically.

“Efforts to save the cyclists’ life were made but sadly he has succumbed to his injuries,” wrote Cpl. Meghan Foster of Kelowna RCMP.

Anyone with any information can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.