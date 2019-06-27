Despite decades of demand, TransLink has no plans to extend SkyTrain hours.

A team has been studying the feasibility of later service and finds that it’s just not possible – again.

Instead, a report released Thursday by TransLink recommends a NightBus express service. It would potentially shadow the SkyTrain system, though where it would stop and how long it would take is still undecided.

Bar and restaurant owners, students and taxi drivers were consulted for the study. But the report finds roughly 30 key improvements and repairs needed for SkyTrain cannot be done Sunday to Thursday because there’s not enough time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.