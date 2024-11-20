VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Kayaker missing from West Vancouver

    The West Vancouver Police Department shared this photo of a missing kayaker, appealing for information in the search on Nov. 20, 2024. The West Vancouver Police Department shared this photo of a missing kayaker, appealing for information in the search on Nov. 20, 2024.
    Share

    A man who set out for a short paddle in his kayak Tuesday has been reported missing, according to authorities.

    The West Vancouver Police Department appealed to the public Wednesday amid an ongoing search for the 36-year-old man. The kayaker left Batchelor Bay at 12:40 p.m. and was expected to return by 2:30 p.m. He was reported missing at 4 p.m.

    Police shared a photo and description of the man on social media, asking the public to "keep an eye out and report any relevant information immediately." The WVPD did not share his name.

    The man is described as 5'10" tall, weighing 170 pounds. He has dark hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black jacket and pants, and flip flops.

    Anyone with information is urged to call 604-925-7300.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News