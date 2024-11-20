Kayaker missing from West Vancouver
A man who set out for a short paddle in his kayak Tuesday has been reported missing, according to authorities.
The West Vancouver Police Department appealed to the public Wednesday amid an ongoing search for the 36-year-old man. The kayaker left Batchelor Bay at 12:40 p.m. and was expected to return by 2:30 p.m. He was reported missing at 4 p.m.
Police shared a photo and description of the man on social media, asking the public to "keep an eye out and report any relevant information immediately." The WVPD did not share his name.
The man is described as 5'10" tall, weighing 170 pounds. He has dark hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black jacket and pants, and flip flops.
Anyone with information is urged to call 604-925-7300.
BREAKING Boissonnault out of cabinet to 'focus on clearing the allegations made against him,' Trudeau announces
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced embattled minister Randy Boissonnault is out of cabinet.
Families of Paul Bernardo's victims not allowed to attend parole hearing in person, lawyer says
The families of the victims of Paul Bernardo have been barred from attending the serial killer’s upcoming parole hearing in person, according to the lawyer representing the loved ones of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy.
Missing 4-month-old baby pronounced dead after 'suspicious incident' in midtown Toronto: police
A four-month-old baby is dead after what Toronto police are calling a 'suspicious incident' at a Midtown apartment building on Wednesday afternoon.
'They squandered 10 years of opportunity': Canada Post strike exposes longtime problems, expert says
Canada Post is at ‘death's door’ and won't survive if it doesn't dramatically transform its business, a professor who has studied the Crown corporation is warning as the postal workers' national strike drags on.
Sask. woman who refused to provide breath sample did not break the law, court finds
A Saskatchewan woman who refused to provide a breath sample after being stopped by police in Regina did not break the law – as the officer's request was deemed not lawful given the circumstances.
'Bomb cyclone' batters B.C. coast with hurricane-force winds, downing trees onto roads and vehicles
Massive trees toppled onto roads, power lines and parked cars as hurricane-force winds battered the B.C. coast overnight during an intense “bomb cyclone” weather event.
EV battery manufacturer Northvolt faces major roadblocks
Swedish electric vehicle battery manufacturer Northvolt is fighting for its survival as Canadian taxpayer money and pension fund investments hang in the balance.
Canada closes embassy in Ukraine after U.S. receives information on 'potential significant air attack'
The Embassy of Canada to Ukraine, located in Kyiv, has temporarily suspended in-person services after U.S. officials there warned they'd received information about a 'potential significant air attack,' cautioning citizens to shelter in place if they hear an air alert.
U.S. woman denied parole 30 years after drowning 2 sons by rolling car into South Carolina lake
A parole board decided unanimously Wednesday that Susan Smith should remain in prison 30 years after she killed her sons by rolling her car into a South Carolina lake while they were strapped in their car seats.
Vancouver Island
95K still without power after bomb cyclone sweeps B.C. coast
Several thousand British Columbians remain in the dark Wednesday morning after a windstorm known as a bomb cyclone slammed coastal communities.
B.C. man reunites with Nova Scotia stranger, 56 years after being saved from drowning
After driving near the water that winter day, Brian Lavery thought he saw a dog splashing in the waves – then realized it was way too cold for that.
BC Ferries resumes service after bomb cyclone forces cancellations
Most service resumed on BC Ferries late Wednesday morning following a bomb cyclone that caused mass cancellations.
Kelowna
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Edmonton
Former PM Stephen Harper appointed to oversee Alberta's $160B AIMCo fund
Former prime minister Stephen Harper is the new chairman of the Alberta Investment Management Corporation, or AIMCo, which oversees more than $160 billion in funds, including pension funds and the Heritage Savings Trust Fund.
Application of killer in Alberta triple homicide dismissed by appeals court
The Alberta Court of Appeal has dismissed an application by an Alberta man who killed three people in 2015 to extend the period of which to appeal his sentence.
Calgary
Calgary gorilla died after being hit by a door: officials
The Calgary Zoo says its two-year-old western lowland gorilla named Eyare died after being hit by a hydraulic door at the rear of the exhibit.
-
Lethbridge-West voters heading to the polls on December 18
Some Lethbridge residents will be heading to the polls next month to elect their next MLA. The Government of Alberta announced the Lethbridge-West byelection will take place on Dec. 18.
Lethbridge
Crowsnest Pass residents divided as voting on mining at Grassy Mountain gets underway
Advance polls for Crowsnest Pass residents opened on Tuesday for a proposed coal mine at Grassy Mountain.
Mobile mammography service coming to Claresholm, Alta.
Alberta Health Services' mobile mammography trailer will visit the town of Claresholm, Alta., next month.
Corb Lund turns up volume over proposed coal mining in Crowsnest Pass area
On Tuesday night, Alberta country music star Corb Lund used his platform to turn the volume up on the issue, as Crowsnest Pass residents cast early votes on whether they want coal mining in their backyard.
Winnipeg
Trial sees texts between men accused in migrants' deaths by Manitoba-Minnesota border
The trial of two men accused of human smuggling is getting a look at messages the prosecution says prove the pair conspired to sneak people across the Canada-United States border.
Schools closed; buses cancelled amid snowy weather in Manitoba
A blast of winter weather has caused school closures and bus cancellations around Manitoba.
Essential mail pick-up and drop-off locations opening across Manitoba
The Manitoba government has opened multiple offices around the province to ensure cheques and other essential mail is still delivered.
Regina
Sask. woman who refused to provide breath sample did not break the law, court finds
A Saskatchewan woman who refused to provide a breath sample after being stopped by police in Regina did not break the law – as the officer's request was deemed not lawful given the circumstances.
These are the top 10 most common unsafe driving behaviours in Saskatchewan: CAA survey
A recent survey conducted by CAA found that many Saskatchewan drivers take part in unsafe behaviours while behind the wheel.
Winter storm creates treacherous driving conditions in Regina and around southern Sask.
Many commuters in and outside of Regina are facing tough driving conditions Wednesday morning following a significant snowfall on Tuesday that has closed highways and snarled traffic on many of the city's main throughfares.
Saskatoon
Saskatchewan teen still recovering in hospital after being set on fire at school
A 15-year-old girl who was set on fire at a Saskatoon high school earlier this fall is still recovering in hospital.
Saskatoon emergency response pitches $1.2M warming centres plan
Saskatoon’s new city council is being asked to approve the latest cold weather strategy next week, a $1.2 million plan to operate winter warming centres for those in need.
Saskatoon medical aesthetics business closes, leaving clients out thousands
Clients of a medical aesthetics business in Saskatoon are left waiting for any indication their pre-bought services will be fulfilled after the business closed permanently.
Toronto
Missing 4-month-old baby pronounced dead after 'suspicious incident' in midtown Toronto: police
A four-month-old baby is dead after what Toronto police are calling a 'suspicious incident' at a Midtown apartment building on Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto moving to install side guards on its heavy trucks to reduce pedestrian and cyclist deaths
Toronto is looking to retrofit its heavy-duty vehicles with side guards in an effort to reduce pedestrian deaths.
Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in stabbing death of 16-year-old at TTC station
A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy at a TTC subway station last year.
Montreal
Montreal tables $7.28 billion budget for 2025, property taxes increasing by 2.2 per cent
The City of Montreal tabled its $7.28 billion operating budget for 2025 that included a 2.2 per cent average increase for residential property taxes.
Young Quebecers care less than older people about being served in English: survey
A new survey conducted for Quebec's language watchdog says young Quebecers are far less bothered than older residents about being served in English in stores.
REM service to halt on the weekend between Montreal and South Shore
Service on the REM light rail line between Montreal and the South Shore will not run on the weekend.
Ottawa
Here's where 39 photo radar cameras will be installed in Ottawa over the next 14 months
Thirty-nine new photo radar cameras will be installed to keep an eye on Ottawa roads over the next 14 months, including on roads in the rural villages of Dunrobin, Manotick, Richmond and Vars.
-
DEVELOPING Abdi inquest to hear from arresting Ottawa police officers
The coroner's inquest looking at the circumstances surrounding the death of Abdirahman Abdi following an altercation with Ottawa police is expected to hear testimony from the arresting officers Wednesday.
High-end fitness gym Altea Ottawa opens on Wednesday
One of Canada's premier high-end gym chains is set to open in Ottawa on Wednesday.
Atlantic
Fall storm set to bring rain and wind to the Maritimes this weekend
Cloudy sky and a gusty northerly wind prevail through the end of this week in the Maritimes. A fall storm will bring a risk of heavy rain and high winds to the region this weekend.
N.S. teen caught on video driving close to 200 km/h, holding liquor: Yarmouth RCMP
A 19-year-old is facing charges after video of him allegedly driving close to 200 km/h while holding alcohol was shared on social media in the Yarmouth, N.S., area.
London
Serious crash in Bruce County
Investigators are still on scene of a serious crash that happened Wednesday morning just before 9, west of Walkerton.
Shooting incident under investigation in London
Around 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday, police said a person called 911 to report finding what they believed to be bullet holes in their home, after hearing several loud bangs.
'Ongoing situation' being investigated in Goderich
Huron County OPP are on scene of an “ongoing situation” in Goderich.
Kitchener
Police release new image as investigation into fatal 2022 Brant County hit-and-run continues
Ontario Provincial Police are hoping an image may provide a breakthrough in a fatal hit-and-run investigation.
13-year-old from Kitchener and 14-year-old from London charged in violent carjacking in Brampton
Four teenagers been charged after a violent carjacking in the city of Brampton.
Northern Ontario
Unattended cooking to blame for North Bay house fire, landlord fined
The owner at a North Bay rental home has been fined and seven people displaced after a kitchen fire Tuesday.
Swiftie's friendship bracelet beads confiscated at Calgary airport
A Canadian Taylor Swift fan has some 'Bad Blood' with the Calgary International Airport after security staff confiscated hundreds of dollars worth of beads she was going to use to make friendship bracelets.
Sudbury pharmacy tech creates a better way to label prescriptions
Avalon Lupini, who has been a pharmacy technician in Sudbury for 17 years, has come up with an innovative solution to a common problem.
N.L.
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.
Seniors face unique hurdles in finding love. These Canadians want to help.
The four women sipping tea around an antique wooden table in rural Newfoundland said they weren't looking for much in a mate: kindness, humour, a good sense of fun and, ideally, a full set of teeth.