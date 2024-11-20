Kayaker missing from West Vancouver

A man who set out for a short paddle in his kayak Tuesday has been reported missing, according to authorities.

The West Vancouver Police Department appealed to the public Wednesday amid an ongoing search for the 36-year-old man. The kayaker left Batchelor Bay at 12:40 p.m. and was expected to return by 2:30 p.m. He was reported missing at 4 p.m.

Police shared a photo and description of the man on social media, asking the public to "keep an eye out and report any relevant information immediately." The WVPD did not share his name.

The man is described as 5'10" tall, weighing 170 pounds. He has dark hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black jacket and pants, and flip flops.

Anyone with information is urged to call 604-925-7300.