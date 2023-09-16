Kayaker dies on Cheakamus River, Squamish RCMP say

Police north of Squamish say a kayaker died while out on the waters of the Cheakamus River Saturday.

A spokesperson for Squamish RCMP confirmed the death, but provided few other details about what happened.

The spokesperson said two kayakers were out on the river together. She wouldn't say whether the death was a drowning, but did say that it happened as a result of their kayaking.

Police tried life-saving measures at the scene, but they were unsuccessful, the spokesperson said.

CTV News reached out to BC Emergency Health Services for more information, but a spokesperson for that agency declined to comment, referring questions to the RCMP.

Police would not share the name, age or gender of the deceased, and did not specify where on the river the death occurred.