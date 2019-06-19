June or June-uary? Late-spring snow hits Okanagan Connector
DriveBC highway camera shows snowy conditions along the Okanagan Connector at around 8:30 Wednesday morning. (DriveBC photo)
Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver
Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019 9:09AM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 19, 2019 9:37AM PDT
Even though summer is only two days away, drivers travelling along the Okanagan Connector between Aspen Grove and Brenda Mines will likely see snow on the roads today.
According to Environment Canada, there is a risk of "thundersnow" along that highway stretch throughout the morning, due to low freezing levels and unstable air mass.
On Tuesday, forecasters warned of thunderstorms in the area, and that hail was possible closer to the Alberta border.
Currently, however, there are no special weather warnings for the area, but DriveBC is reminding drivers to travel carefully.