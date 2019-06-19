

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Even though summer is only two days away, drivers travelling along the Okanagan Connector between Aspen Grove and Brenda Mines will likely see snow on the roads today.

According to Environment Canada, there is a risk of "thundersnow" along that highway stretch throughout the morning, due to low freezing levels and unstable air mass.

Heads up! It's SNOWING on the Okanagan Connector between Aspen Grove and Brenda Mines. Low freezing levels + unstable airmass = thundersnow! Threat continues through this morning. #BCHwy97C #DriveBC #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/x4186MEVAW — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) June 19, 2019

On Tuesday, forecasters warned of thunderstorms in the area, and that hail was possible closer to the Alberta border.

Currently, however, there are no special weather warnings for the area, but DriveBC is reminding drivers to travel carefully.