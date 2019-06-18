Hail is possible near the Alberta border on Tuesday, and there's a risk of thunderstorms elsewhere in B.C.

Environment Canada's latest thunderstorm outlook, posted on Twitter Tuesday morning, showed strong gusts of wind and hail were possible as a storm blows through the province.

The weather agency suggested thunder and lightning could crash through most of the Interior, rating the risk as "moderate."

Thunderstorms are also possible, though the risk is minor, in central B.C.

While there is a risk of bad weather, the forecaster has not released any public alerts in B.C. including warnings and special weather statements.

However, the Fort Nelson area is under a rainfall warning as a low pressure system "parks itself" by B.C.'s borders with Alberta and the Northwest Territories.

In a warning issued shortly before 11 a.m., Environment Canada warned areas north of Fort Nelson could see upwards of 50 millimetres of rain starting Tuesday afternoon. It's expected to ease Wednesday evening, but heavy downpours and flash flooding are possible before the storm passes.

On its Canadian Lightning Danger Map, there are markers in southern Alberta, but nothing west of the provincial border.

A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect Tuesday morning for High Level, an area previously evacuated due to wildfires. Watches are also in effect in Rocky Mountain House, Calgary, Okotoks, Crowsnest Pass and other parts of Alberta.