

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





The first day of summer may be Friday, but Metro Vancouver is expected to have periods of rain throughout the week.

Environment Canada says Monday could see the warmest temperatures of the week, with highs of 23 C and a very high UV index level of eight. Before Tuesday morning, however, there’s a 30 per cent chance of drizzle with wind near the water.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are all expected to see a mix of sun and clouds with highs around 21 and a 30 per cent chance of showers throughout each day.

But once summer officially hits on Friday, the weather is expected to be back to sun, with above-average highs of 22 and lows around 13.

As of late Monday morning, the weekend’s forecast showed a mix of sun and cloud.

While there are no weather alerts currently in effect for the Lower Mainland, there are some severe thunderstorm watches in place for the northeast corner of B.C.