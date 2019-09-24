

Meagan Gill, CTV News Vancouver





Jody Wilson-Raybould is speaking out on her plans for Indigenous reconciliation and sharing her reaction to Justin Trudeau's brownface controversy.

The Independent candidate sat down with CTV Morning Live on Tuesday to discuss her vision for the future of the country, and the approach to Indigenous relationships that lie at the heart of it.

That vision includes abolishing the Indian Act, which she calls a "colonial" piece of legislation.

Wilson-Raybould discusses the importance of allowing Indigenous peoples to be self-governing in her new book From Where I Stand.

Wilson-Raybould says as an Indigenous person herself, she felt compelled to lend her voice to what she believes is one of the biggest issues facing Canada today.

"One of the many reasons why I got involved in politics in the first place was a long-standing passionate advocacy for Indigenous issues, rights and ensuring Indigenous peoples in this country can rebuild their nations," she said.

The candidate said she's following in the footsteps of her father, who was one of many Indigenous leaders to put an act in place that recognizes Aboriginal treaty rights.

Wilson-Raybould also weighed in on the controversial photos of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in brownface.

"It was a difficult thing to see," she said. "As an Indigenous person I have been subject to discrimination and racism and I believe as individuals that hold positions of public trust or power and authority, that it's inappropriate."

"We need to be constantly vigilant that we call it out wherever we see it."

Wilson-Raybould is currently on a cross-Canada tour for her book launch.