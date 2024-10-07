Jeep burns on road to popular trailhead in Fraser Valley

Some people heading up to Mount Cheam in Chilliwack, B.C., got more than they bargained for on Sunday.

A Jeep was destroyed after catching fire on the gravel road heading up the mountain. Witnesses say everyone inside the vehicle got out safely and the huge flames did not spread to the forest.

The fire blocked the narrow road, leaving dozens of vehicles unable to pass by while the blaze burned out. Witnesses also say they heard multiple explosions.

Cheam Peak is a popular place for hiking, but the road to the trailhead is notorious for its rough conditions.