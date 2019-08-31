

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Burnaby played host to a royal visit on Saturday, but it wasn't a relative of Queen Elizabeth who made her way to the city. It was Japan's Princess Takamado, and Burnaby was the last stop on her weeklong, cross-country tour.

The princess's visit marks the 90th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Canada, and has seen her make stops in Toronto, Ottawa, Charlottetown, Edmonton and Victoria.

On Saturday, she addressed a crowd at Burnaby's Nikkei Matsuri, one of the largest Japanese festivals in Canada, which happens annually on Labour Day weekend.

"Matsuri festivals are held all over Japan and some of the histories go back for absolutely centuries," Princess Takamado said to the crowd. "Though the matsuri around the world differ in many ways, they all share the fact that they bring people together in a celebration of life."

The princess also took time to reflect on her visit so far and the importance of her country's "friendly relationship" with Canada.

"My late, Canadian-educated husband often spoke about Canada's mosaic culture and how we should try to create more such societies worldwide," she said. "Today, when we see so much divisiveness it becomes even more evident that the basis of human society is about inclusion and thrives on communities getting together."

Princess Takamado arrived in Canada on Aug. 23. She is scheduled to return to Japan on Sunday.