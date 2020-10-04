SURREY, B.C. -- Mounties in Surrey were back searching for clues and speaking with residents Sunday near where a violent break-in and shooting allegedly took place early Saturday morning.

“I heard what sounded like a fire cracker,” said Savy Sem, a neighbour. “First, I thought it was from the highway.”

It was actually the sound of gunshots, coming from a home down the street in the 5800 block of 129 Street.

“It was definitely a shock,” said Tejinder Grewal, who was woken by the sounds of an emergency. “The first couple sirens were really loud and then we just saw flashing lights coming through our windows.”

It happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday. RCMP officers said a 67-year-old man was shot inside a house in the neighbourhood, and was taken to hospital in critical but stable condition. What they can’t confirm, even more than 24 hours after the incident, is whether the senior was the intended target.

“This victim was not known to police,” said Cpl. Elenore Sturko Saturday. “We haven’t been able yet to have sufficient evidence to show it was a targeted incident.”

That has neighbours on edge.

“I feel nervous and not comfortable,” Felisa Claritat told CTV News Vancouver. “There’s lots of kids around, they’re biking and walking around area.”

Claritat said the neighbourhood is typically quiet.

“It’s terrifying to know that kind of stuff happens in your neighbourhood,” said Niki Kajan, a mother of three who lives in the area.

She added that it seems violence is increasing.

“I’m not exactly thrilled to be living in this neighbourhood,” Kajan said.

Grewal said he and his family have lived in the area for a decade and haven’t experienced anything like this before.

“It is a bit scary considering it was a break and enter,” he said.

Mounties are asking anyone with information dash cam or surveillance video to come forward.

As for the senior in hospital, police did not have an update on his condition Sunday.