Vancouver police are searching for a group of suspects they say attacked a senior in Chinatown in an unsuccessful attempt to steal her purse.

Police say the 85-year-old woman was walking near Main and Keefer streets around 9:30 in the morning on May 22 when a man elbowed her to the ground.

She broke her hip, and police say that’s when two other men joined in, and attempted to take her handbag. The men eventually ran off east on Keefer Street.

The victim is now recovering in hospital.

“The woman was just mind her own business…when she was attacked by three men,” Const. Steve Addison wrote in a new release. “It strikes a new low.”

Detectives are searching for witnesses and surveillance video, but so far have not been able to identify the attackers.

Police describe the suspect who knocked the victim down as a white male, about 40 years old, 5’10”, who was wearing glasses, a tan hat, and a blue shirt.

They describe a second man as an Indigenous man in his 50s, who has long grey hair and was carrying a red Budweiser bag.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call VPD at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.