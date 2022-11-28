'It has mentally and emotionally destroyed me': Former Vancouver Canucks coaching staffer files human rights complaint

Vancouver Canucks hockey team assistant general manager Emilie Castonguay talks to general manager Patrik Allvin during the first round of the NHL draft in Montreal, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Castonguay is facing allegations of workplace bullying in a BC Human Rights Tribunal claim filed by former staffer Rachel Doerrie. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP, File) Vancouver Canucks hockey team assistant general manager Emilie Castonguay talks to general manager Patrik Allvin during the first round of the NHL draft in Montreal, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Castonguay is facing allegations of workplace bullying in a BC Human Rights Tribunal claim filed by former staffer Rachel Doerrie. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Impeachment talk at Trump Org. trial: Did witness misspeak?

There was talk of impeachment Monday at the Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud trial -- not former President Donald Trump's, which happened twice -- but whether lawyers for his company were angling to impeach their own witness, longtime Trump accountant Donald Bender.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener