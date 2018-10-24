

The body of Ben Kilmer has been found in a remote area near Duncan, months after the Vancouver Island electrician vanished under mysterious circumstances.

A family spokesperson confirmed the 41-year-old was found by a hiker last Wednesday. His cause of death hasn't been released, but foul play is not suspected.

Kilmer, a married father of two from Cobble Hill, disappeared back in May, triggering an exhaustive search effort on the south island.

Authorities found his work van running by the side of a road in the Cowichan Valley with blood inside, but there was no sign of Kilmer.

Over the summer, specialized teams using eight dogs scoured the brush in the surrounding area to pick up his scent, but had no luck locating him either dead or alive.

With files from CTV Vancouver Island's Robert Buffam