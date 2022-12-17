Islamic Relief Canada prepares winter kits for Metro Vancouver homeless population

Surrey, B.C. -

Members of Islamic Relief Canada spent their Saturday afternoon preparing hundreds of winter kits for the Metro Vancouver homeless population.

The kind gesture comes at a crucial time, as Environment and Climate Change Canada has predicted that temperatures could fall five to 10 degrees below the seasonal average in the coming days.

“We know, around the winter months when it gets cold, how much people are in need out there,” said Tahir Sattar, the organization's community liaison for B.C.

“They’re living on the streets in horrible conditions, so we're just here to help lighten it up a little bit and give them what they need,” added volunteer Soraya Elchehimi.

For the organization, which serves communities internationally as well as domestically, it’s the sixth annual national Winter Warmth campaign.

The kits will be given to local organizations across the province for distribution.

They include gloves, socks and blankets; hygiene products like soap, shampoo, sanitary pads and deodorant; as well as energy bars and $10 gift cards to local grocery stores.

In addition to Metro Vancouver, kits will also be distributed in Kamloops, Prince George, Kelowna, Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley.

“In our religion, in Islam, charity is one of the fundamental aspects for us,” said Elchehimi. “It’s a duty upon each and every one of us to give back to our community.”