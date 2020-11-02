VANCOUVER -- Decision makers at city hall will debate the idea of a possible 2030 Vancouver Winter Olympic bid.

The motion from Vancouver City Coun. Melissa De Genova has been on standby since last winter and is back on the table this week.

"I thought that it was a really good economic opportunity for Vancouver," said De Genova, who admits she was surprised to see staff putting the motion back into action now.

She does, however, add that during a time when many businesses are struggling due to COVID-19 restrictions, councillors need to consider all options.

"I think it is really important to leave no stone unturned when we're looking at economic opportunities for our city right now," she said.

During an event commemorating the 10-year anniversary of the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, the former organizing committee CEO planted the seed on the idea.

Back then, John Furlong encouraged another bid.

"This is an opportunity and I believe the city will be ready for this. I believe a bid by us will be welcome by the IOC," Furlong said.

"Our report card is good, our reputation is good, all you gotta do is go back and take a look at the tapes."

De Genova stressed her motion does not endorse a 2030 Olympic bid; she’s merely interested in how much it could cost and what it will return to the city in terms of legacy projects and economic activity.

Coun. Christine Boyle is against the idea and says she thinks the city’s attention can be better served elsewhere.

"I'd like to see us put -- you could say -- an Olympic amount of ambition into the problems we are facing today which include homelessness and a housing crisis and climate emergency," she said.

The discussion is set to take place during Wednesday’s Vancouver city council meeting.