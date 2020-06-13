VANCOUVER -- Matt Berger grew up in Kamloops, B.C. He tried a lot of sports growing up, but only one sport stood out for him: skateboarding.

“For me, skateboarding has been my number one passion since I was a kid,” Berger told CTV News Vancouver. “Sounds kind of funny, but probably by the time I was eight, I just knew that my path was decided in my head. I was just going to go for it because I just loved skateboarding so much.”

He became a professional skateboarder at the age of 21. His skateboarding journey includes traveling the world riding his board, which has exposed him to different people and cultures.

California was the birthplace of skateboarding back in the 1950s and ’60s. It’s where skateboarders and surfers thrived, and where Berger now calls home.

“I’m training more than ever, taking care of my body, also going out and filming, working on a new project, hopefully releasing it sometime early next year,” said Berger.

The 26-year-old is known throughout the skateboarding world as a street skater specialist, his videos show off his tricks and maneuvers that are slick and precise.

“I wouldn’t do this if I wasn’t having fun, it’s what gets me up out of bed in the morning, has me excited,” he said.

He’s excited about his next step, which is representing Canada in the Olympic Games.

“To be able to do what I do on a world stage and represent the country that shaped me is an opportunity that provides a lot of motivation,” Berger said.

Skateboarding is one of five sports that have been added to the 2020 Olympic program, along with sport climbing, karate, baseball/softball and surfing. With the Olympics are on hold until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Berger’s focus hasn’t changed.

“Everyone has put in a lot of work and sacrificed a lot of time,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of back-to-back events this season … We are all looking forward to it and in my eyes we have another year to prepare.”

Olympic skateboarding will feature two disciplines: park and street. Berger will compete in the street events, where the course will have stairs, handrails, benches and walls, and even music will be added to the performance.

Although he has been derailed a number of times by injuries, Berger says he is feeling the best he has in years. And it shows, given his success at a recent X-Games competition.

“It’s one of my favorite events, for sure,” he said. “They really roll out the red carpet for skaters. You get access to a lot of good things. It’s just fun.”

While Berger’s job is fun, it takes a lot of practice to make it look effortless.

“Every single day you step on your board – if you are trying to progress – every day, always scare yourself a little bit,” he said with a laugh.