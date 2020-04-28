VANCOUVER -- Some familiar faces from Vancouver 2010 are making a comeback – and they aren't the athletes.

The Olympic mascots have returned as street art in Vancouver.

Quatchi, Mukmuk, Sumi and Miga have been reimagined by an artist who goes by wkndsnack on Instagram.

"I wanted to make people laugh it what is obviously a scary and challenging time," the artist, who chose to remain anonymous, told CTV News Vancouver on Tuesday.

"The idea was inspired by the cult following of Quatchi toys and stuffed animals that people have. Also in the way the 2010 Olympics shaped the city."

The artist said they tried to include nods to Vancouver culture in the acrylic paintings, which were then scanned, printed and pasted around the city.

But ultimately, their goal was amusement.

The artist's page features a brief update on what the characters have been up to in the last decade.

Quatchi for example, is now sporting a beanie and an East Van cross tattoo. He's painted at 1119 Robson St., 1016 Alberni St. and 870 Denman St., the artist says.

"After the Olympics Quatchi suffered a painful knee injury that ended his dreams of 'going to the show' as a hockey goalie," an Instagram post says.

"While recovering Quatchi moved to East Van, got a few more tattoos and got really, really into craft beer. Like, really into it."





Mukmuk "hit a rough patch" after the games, but met another marmot in a commune and became the group's leader after attending a few drum circles, the artist writes.

A painting shows the critter with a white beard.





Meanwhile, according to wkndsnack, Sumi became a lawyer – "get it? Sumi… sue me" – and is now living in Vancouver with his Australian husband.

"Don't worry though, he still rips deep pow on the weekends with Dave and his two kids."





And according to the artist, Miga went on to become a multi-platinum Juno-award-winning musician who's working on an upcoming track with Drake.

