Is this your cow? Police unsure who owns animal seen running down Metro Vancouver highway

A male cow, either a bull or a steer, was spotted running down Highway 91 in Queensborough on Saturday. (Twitter/@juliesheldon) A male cow, either a bull or a steer, was spotted running down Highway 91 in Queensborough on Saturday. (Twitter/@juliesheldon)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

North Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

North Korea confirmed Monday it test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam, the North's most significant weapon launch in years, as Washington plans to respond to demonstrate it's committed to its allies' security in the region.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener