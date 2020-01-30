VANCOUVER -- Warning: disturbing content

In a video now being played in a Vancouver courtroom, accused killer Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam chats with a police officer about his life, family, and education, at some points laughing as he answers, and eats a sandwich provided by police.

In the same video, Kam acknowledges he knows he’s there in relation to a murder investigation. When he’s asked questions related to the killings of Dianna Mah-Jones and her husband Richard Jones, responds that he has nothing to say or he doesn’t want to talk about it.

At one point, the officer is heard asking him: “Why are you under arrest?”

He responds: “Because you think that I killed those people.”

In another exchange, the officer shows Kam a picture and asks if he knows this house. He responds: “I have nothing to say.”

Officer: “Have you been inside this house?”

Kam: “I don’t want to talk about it.”

The trial has heard the video runs eight hours long, and it has not yet been viewed in its entirety in court. The interview took place more than a month after Jones and Mah-Jones were found dead in their Marpole home in September 2017.

Kam is on trial, charged with first-degree murder in their deaths, and has pleaded not guilty.

The defence is arguing the video should be entered as evidence in the trial, telling the court it may show Kam behaving as though he’s in a video game, a belief they submit he also had at the time of the killings due to a mental disorder. Kam’s lawyer Glen Orris suggested his client may be dealing with the situation as if it wasn’t reality.

Orris told the court one of the games Kam used to play begins with a person accused of a crime he didn’t commit, who is being urged to confess. He said Kam spent 10 to 15 hours a day playing video games and reading fantasy comics.

“Mr.Kam lives mostly in a fantasy world,” Orris said.

Several clips from another video game, Skyrim, were also played in court Wednesday, with defence lawyer Faisal Alamy showing recordings of his own game play, which included violent scenes where his character attacks other people with weapons and kills them. Kam testified he used to play Skyrim a lot while attending university in Calgary, before moving to Vancouver in the summer of 2017.

The Crown is arguing against the video’s admissibility, telling the court it doesn’t speak to Kam’s state of mind at the time of the killings, because the interview took place several weeks later. Prosecutor Jeff LaPorte added there’s nothing to indicate Kam was in an altered state.

“Throughout the … interview, Mr. Kam is coherent and rational,” LaPorte said.

Justice Laura Gerow decided the video would be viewed in court as part of a voir dire, or a trial within a trial, before she determines whether it will be entered as evidence.

Kam testified about killing Mah-Jones and Jones when he first took the stand on Tuesday, telling the court he forced his way into their home on the evening of Sept. 26, 2017. He testified he choked and stabbed Mah-Jones, and then stabbed Jones and struck him with a hatchet. He told the court he did not know the couple and had no reason to attack them.

Kam also identified himself as the person shown in a security video played earlier in the trial, buying a hatchet, gardening gloves, and a baseball hat at a Canadian Tire two weeks before the killings. The crown has argued those items were purchased with the intent to kill someone.