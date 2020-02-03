VANCOUVER -- The judge in the first-degree murder trial for Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam, on trial for the September 2017 murders of a Vancouver couple in their Marpole home, has released video of police interrogating the then 25-year-old two months after the killings.

During eight hours of questioning, police asked Kam about evidence linking him to the crime, including DNA and surveillance video. Kam repeatedly tells interrogators, "I have nothing to say."

Near the end of the video, a police offer said to Kam, "I can see you’re emotional. Why aren’t you taking this chance to at least express remorse? Maybe today you’re not ready to talk about the whole ugly story. But at least say you’re sorry.”

Kam replied, "For what?"

The officer responded, "For what? You’re an animal." He then walked out of the interrogation. With the room empty, Kam is recorded speaking in Chinese, roughly translated to "This is f**king crazy. I didn’t kill anyone. How can I be sorry? I can only feel sorry if I killed someone." Kam has pleaded not guilty.

Fast forward to his first-degree murder trial, and Kam has testified on the witness stand about killing Dianna Mah-Jones and her husband Richard Jones, but claims he thought he was playing a video game. His lawyers are arguing he did not plan the crime in advance, was in a dissociative state and could not form intent for first-degree murder.

Crown is now cross-examining Kam, zeroing in on the items he purchased in the weeks leading up to the murders, including a hatchet, gloves, a knife and twine that were found at the crime scene. Kam said he bought the hatchet after seeing an axe throwing scene on the TV show Modern Family, the gloves to hold the hatchet, the twine to make a craft shaped like a horse, and the knife to cut the twine. He insists he didn’t buy them because he planned to kill someone.

Crown pointed out Kam was very thrifty and rarely spent money, and questioned why he would buy all these items for frivolous reasons like axe throwing and crafts. Kam said he bought the cheapest versions of the items he wanted.

The prosecution also asked Kam about web searches he made before the murders for a stun gun, drugs to incapacitate people, and crime scene cleanup. Kam denied the searches show he was planning a murder.

Prosecutors said their cross-examination of Kam will extend into Tuesday, and after his testimony is complete, defence is expected to call a psychologist to the stand.