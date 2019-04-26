

Krissy Vann, CTV Morning Live





Adera Development Corporation is celebrating 50 years and has an exciting project underway. Duet will be the first ever mass timber building in West Coquitlam and will feature a boutique collection of 72 one, two and three bedroom urban flats.

Projects by Adera aim to celebrate what it means to live west coast. Duet will be no different as it will boast large outdoor spaces including a stunning, common rooftop terrace. Residents will benefit from a common lounge, secure bike storage lockers and electric vehicle-charging stalls. Duets location in West Coquitlam offers the chance for you to have your own urban oasis while being steps away from accessing anything you may need. It's located a short walk from Burquitlam SkyTrain station, which means you have access to downtown Vancouver, Port Moody and everything in between.

Duet by Adera will feature exciting innovations. The homes will be built with SmartWoodTMand QuietHomeTM technology. You also have the chance to put your own unique stamp on your new home with i.D. By Me. This signature personalization program allows you to add your own touches throughout the design. All that will be left to do is move in.

The Grand Opening of Duet is this Saturday at 106-552 Clarke Road in Coquitlam from 12 to 5. You'll have the chance to tour the interactive presentation centre and take part in the celebrations to commemorate that the wait is finally over.